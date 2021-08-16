ALBANY — The state Assembly Judiciary Committee will release a report to publicize its findings about Gov. Andrew Cuomo, leaving state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle frustrated Monday on the heels of the chamber’s announcement its five-month impeachment probe will be suspended when the governor leaves office.
A team of attorneys with independent law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP did not discuss the chamber’s soon-to-be suspended impeachment investigation into Cuomo on Monday after Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, announced the Assembly’s impeachment probe would not continue after Gov. Cuomo leaves office Aug. 24.
The 21-member committee will continue to review evidence and release a final report on its investigation into Gov. Cuomo, encompassing hundreds of thousands of documented evidence related to accusations confirmed in the Aug. 3 state attorney general’s report he sexually harassed multiple women, Cuomo and his administration’s alleged underreporting of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, the governor potentially using public resources to publish his $5.1 million pandemic memoir and giving priority COVID testing to family and friends early in the pandemic.
“In doing so, the committee will take all appropriate steps to ensure that this effort does not interfere with various ongoing investigations by the United States Attorney concerning nursing home data, the attorney general concerning the governor’s memoir and local law enforcement authorities in five jurisdictions – Manhattan, Albany, Westchester, Nassau and Oswego – regarding possible criminal incidents of sexual misconduct,” Heastie and Assembly Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine, D-Glen Cove, said in a joint statement Monday.
The speaker did not provide a timeline about how long evidence will be reviewed or when the report will be released.
Committee members will have an opportunity to review the evidence for several hours this week at an undisclosed, secure location in or near the state Capitol.
The evidence would likely have resulted in the Assembly drawing up articles of impeachment to remove Cuomo from office, had he not announced he would resign Aug. 24, Heastie said.
“Impeaching a governor in New York has only happened once in our history and it happened over 100 years ago,” said Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh. “This has left many legal and constitutional ambiguities on whether the state can proceed with impeachment proceedings after a governor has resigned. Regardless of the legality of impeaching a governor who has resigned, I have consistently called for the findings of the impeachment proceedings to be made public so that the proper authorities, who continue to investigate the governor’s actions, are able to hold him accountable.”
“The public deserves to know the truth and it is important that we are transparent as the Assembly investigation comes to a close.”
Lavine has questioned the constitutionality of continuing a legislative process to impeach and remove an official who is no longer in office.
The question if a state impeachment can proceed after an official resigns has not been answered within New York’s legal system, according to a legal memo from Robert Hockett, a professor at the Cornell Law School, to Assemblymember Ron Kim, D-Queens, released over the weekend.
“If there are any good reasons to suspend the impeachment investigation, they are not to be found in this memorandum,” Hockett said.
The governor could probably, instead of definitely, be impeached after resigning, but bases for legal judgment remain obscure, according to the memo.
“There’s a litany of issues that come along with this administration that, finally, we were in the midst of an investigation and getting answers to,” Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, said Monday. “Just because he decides to resign, we’re going to shut it down? It doesn’t make any sense to me.”
Assemblymembers could have easily reconvened in Albany last week to review each issue on the floor and decide together if the impeachment probe should proceed, Tague said.
“My biggest fear is people are going to say, OK, he’s gone, let’s just let it go,” the assemblyman continued. “Well, no. We need answers, and we need to make sure that nobody in the position this governor has been in for the last 11 years isn’t allowed to do the things that he did. Had we went on with our investigation and our findings, it would have made it easier for law enforcement to be able to move forward with their investigations and possible prosecution or indictment.
“...If he is found he is guilty of these things, the fact he could turn around and run for office again — that bothers me,” Tague added. “That’s not the America that I know.”
Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, said Monday the Assembly’s public report is the minimum the Judiciary Committee should do in wake of Cuomo’s resignation.
Jordan also warned Gov. Cuomo has yet to submit an official resignation letter.
“It’s disgraceful Assembly Democrats won’t pursue impeachment and demand accountability,” she said. “If there’s a will to impeach, there is a way. If the Assembly really wanted to pursue impeachment, they could have started to get those articles of impeachment ready before the governor is set to resign.”
Heastie has repeatedly cited the ongoing criminal investigations into the other scandals surrounding the governor.
“I don’t think that’s enough reason to stop impeachment proceedings,” Jordan said. “The DAs are looking into criminal charges — that’s good ... but I think the Legislature should be weighing in on all of this. In setting a precedent, this hasn’t been tested before and I feel the Assembly Democrats are giving up. Who knows? Perhaps this was all a deal made before the (governor resigned.)”
As governor-to-be, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, said in the state Capitol on Wednesday it would be inappropriate to comment on the Assembly’s impeachment probe into Gov. Cuomo or her views on voting to prevent the governor from holding other public office.
