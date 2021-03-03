ALBANY — In the wake of lawmakers calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, both houses of state Legislature reached an agreement Tuesday to rescind the governor’s expanded spending authority and directive first granted last March at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, made a joint announcement Tuesday afternoon that lawmakers will pass legislation to repeal the governor’s temporary emergency powers. The legislation will allow executive actions to remain that are critical in preserving public health, legislative leaders said.
Legislators are expected to vote to rescind the governor’s powers by Friday — just over a year after the March 3, 2020, vote that instated Cuomo’s emergency jurisdiction.
“A year into the pandemic, and as New Yorkers receive the vaccine, the temporary emergency powers have served their purpose — it is time for them to be repealed,” Heastie said in a statement Tuesday. “These temporary emergency powers were granted as New York was devastated by a virus we knew nothing about. Now it is time for our government to return to regular order.”
The temporary emergency powers allowed Cuomo broader authority to issue executive orders. They were set to expire April 30.
“I think everyone understands where we were back in March and where we are now,” Stewart-Cousins said in a statement. “We certainly see the need for a quick response but also want to move toward a system of increased oversight and review. The public deserves to have checks and balances. Our proposal would create a system with increased input while at the same time ensuring New Yorkers continue to be protected.”
The repeal comes as increasing lawmakers and officials, including a growing number of Democrats, are calling for Cuomo to resign after a third woman accused him of unwanted sexual advances Monday night.
On Monday night, The New York Times reported 33-year-old Anna Ruch’s recount of an incident after meeting the governor at a Manhattan wedding in 2019. She alleges the governor held her face after they were introduced and asked if he could kiss her. Ruch said Cuomo had made her feel uncomfortable when he put his hand on her bare lower back.
Ruch’s account follows a Saturday report in The New York Times that detailed allegations from 25-year-old Charlotte Bennett.
Bennett said while she worked as Cuomo’s former executive assistant and health policy adviser at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic late last spring, the governor repeatedly asked her about her sex life, if she had ever had sex with older men and if she was monogamous in her relationships.
Late last week, Lindsey Boylan, former Empire State Development chief and Cuomo’s special adviser, released a detailed account accusing the governor of sexually harassing her multiple times.
Boylan, who is running for Manhattan borough president, alleged “degrading,” “uncomfortable” and “insidious” harassment while working for Cuomo, and accused him of a nonconsensual kiss in his Manhattan office, comments comparing her looks to those of another woman he was rumored to have dated and unwanted touching of her lower back, arms and legs.
Lawmakers started to discuss repealing the governor’s pandemic powers over the last several weeks after growing controversy surrounding the Cuomo administration’s silence and sluggish release of COVID-19 death data in nursing homes. The state Health Department published up to 50% of the state’s total virus fatalities in congregate facilities since last summer and would not publish the public information until a court order last month.
Standing executive orders that manage or reduce the spread of COVID-19, are related to the vaccination process or use of face masks will remain in effect for 30 days.
The orders can be extended or modified, but Cuomo will be required to notify relevant Senate and Assembly committee chairs, Speaker Heastie and Stewart-Cousins, the Senate’s temporary president, before extension or modification, the threat to public health and an opportunity to comment.
The governor cannot extend actions beyond the first 30 days unless they explicitly relate to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Senate and Assembly majorities conferences joint statement Tuesday.
Directives can be modified to revise the number of individuals, businesses or entities impacted by an executive order, but will not be continuously modified or extended unless the governor has responded to comments provided by relevant committee chairs.
Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, labeled the Democrats’ deal to repeal Cuomo’s expanded authority as “bogus” late Tuesday afternoon.
Senate Republicans have advanced an amendment to end the governor’s emergency powers more than 20 times since last May, with 19 attempts this session.
“Senate Republicans advanced the first proposal to end Governor Cuomo’s emergency powers 279 days ago. Today, panicking Democrats were finally forced into a corner after the governor’s cover-up of 15,000 nursing home deaths, the decimation of thousands of New Yorkers and multiple scandals and investigations being led by both the FBI and the state attorney general surrounding the governor’s office,” Ortt said.
“Our conference has listened to New Yorkers’ pleas to strip the governor’s powers,” he continued. “We advanced an amendment to do so 19 times. Each and every one of those times, not a single Senate Democrat stood with us in this effort to restore checks and balances to Albany. Today, as they announced this bogus back-room deal, they turned their back on New Yorkers yet again, voting no on our amendment to remove the executive powers.”
Under the agreement, local government leaders in counties and relevant municipality will receive notice and an opportunity to comment when a locality is exclusively impacted by an ongoing executive decision, according to Democrats in both majority conferences.
All suspensions and directives must be posted on Cuomo’s website in a searchable format 15 days after the legislation goes into effect. The website will be updated to include written responses, comments or information requests from relevant committee chairs or municipal government leaders every 30 days after.
The legislation, to be voted on by the end of the week, will also allow the Legislature to repeal a declared State of Emergency by joint resolution and will keep disease outbreaks in the definition of disaster situations that can be subject to a state of emergency.
Representatives from Cuomo’s office did not return requests for comment Tuesday.
