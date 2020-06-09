VALHALLA — The state Senate and Assembly repealed a section of law Tuesday afternoon, allowing for the release of police disciplinary records.
PASSED
S.8496 — Repeal 50-a exemption of NY Civil Rights law to allow public disclosure of police misconduct and disciplinary records. Assembly counterpart A.10611 is on the floor calendar.
A.8226-B — Amends the state Civil Rights Law by adding a new section that affirms New Yorkers’ right to medical and mental health attention while in custody. Senate bill S.6601B remains in the senate.
S.6601A, A.8226 — Will amend the Civil Rights Law by adding a new section that affirms New Yorkers’ right to medical and mental health attention while in custody.
S.6670B, A.6144 — Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act: Prohibits police from using chokeholds. Law enforcement officers who use chokeholds are subject to aggravated strangulation charge, a class C felony.
S.3253A, A.1360 — The Right to Monitor Act: Clarifies a person not under arrest or in custody has the right to record police activity and to maintain custody and control of that recording and any property used to record police activities.
S.2575B, A.10608 — Requires state and local law enforcement officers, as well as peace officers, to report within six hours when they discharge a weapon where a person could have been struck — on or off duty.
S.1830C, A.10609 — Police Statistics and Transparency (STAT) Act: Requires courts and police departments to compile and publish racial and other demographic data of low-level offenses, including misdemeanors and violations. The bill requires police departments to submit annual reports about arrest-related deaths to the state Department of Criminal Justice Services, the Legislature and governor.
ON MAJORITY AGENDA TO PASS
S.8493, A.8674 — Mandates all state police officers in New York to wear and use body-worn cameras to record situations at all times while on patrol.
S.2574B — Would create an Office of Special Investigation within the Department of Law, under the attorney general to investigate, and prosecute any death caused by a police officer or peace officer.
S.3595B — Would establish the Law Enforcement Misconduct Investigative Office within the Department of Law to review and make recommendations about police opreations and practices.
S.8492 — Establishes a private right of action for a member of a protected class when another person summons a police or peace officer on them without reason to suspect a crime or an imminent threat to a person or property.
For more details as state police reform bills pass and this developing story, visit nny360.com.
