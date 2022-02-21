Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin tests positive for COVID after N.Y. Democratic Convention

NEW YORK — New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin says he has tested positive for COVID-19 just days after attending the state Democratic convention.
The former Harlem state senator, who was appointed by Gov. Kathy Hochul after she replaced Gov. Andrew Cuomo, says he is fully vaccinated and boosted and is experiencing only mild symptoms.
“Cat and our girls’ tests came back negative--praise God!” Benjamin said in a Sunday night tweet. “I’ll be isolating at home as they monitor for symptoms and get tested again in a few days.”
The announcement came after Benjamin joined Hochul, Hillary Clinton and a raft of top Democrats at the state party’s confab in midtown Manhattan.
There are no other reports of infections traced to the event.
Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday, showing the state’s positivity rate at just 1.54%.
“The vaccine is a key tool to beat back this virus and keep our families safe,” Hochul said. “Parents and guardians, please talk to your pediatrician or health care provider about getting your children vaccinated, and boosted if eligible, if you haven’t already.”
