MALONE — The village has been awarded a $4.3 million low-interest federal loan to help pay for the construction of a new Department of Public Works garage near the existing wastewater treatment plant, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday.
The money will be used to build an 8,000-square–foot building to consolidate many DPW functions under one roof, the USDA announcement said. The building will feature five drive-thru bays, including one that will contain a lift being relocated from the existing DPW facility off Duane Street, office space and locker rooms and a break area for employees, the release said.
“It’s an extreme help,” said Mayor Andrea Dumas.
Village officials in June had authorized the issuance of $4.5 million in bonds to pay for the project, which became necessary when a windstorm severely damaged the existing DPW facility roughly 2½ years ago.
The federal loan will stretch over 28 years at an interest rate of 2.25%, with payments to be made twice a year, Dumas said.
With the funding in hand, construction on the new building is expected to begin in the spring and be completed by May 2022, the mayor said.
The Village Board in March had agreed to move forward with building an 8,000-square-foot replacement public works garage on village-owned property behind the wastewater treatment plant on Lane Street. That decision came after the board had explored a variety of other options since the existing DPW garage on College Avenue was damaged.
Alternatives that were explored included rebuilding the existing facility on College Avenue, purchasing and renovating a privately owned building just to the west of the existing garage or the former Valco furniture factory on Creighton Road and several options for the wastewater plant property on Lane Street. But all of those proposals were rejected, either because of their projected costs or their failure to meet the village’s needs.
“We’ve been working very hard on this project,” said Dumas.
The loan is part of an $871 million package that will help finance a variety of projects in rural areas in 43 states and Guam, the release said.
The USDA also announced that the town of Moira would receive an $88,800 grant and a $144,000 loan to pay for the purchase of a new plow truck to replace a 1994 vehicle that had become unreliable.
“Especially with how tight things are ... it’s excited to see the amount of money coming to a small town like this, Moira Supervisor Justus Martin said. The town has spent a great deal of money in recent years repairing its truck fleet to avoid having to make a major purchase, so the money is very welcome, he said.
“This is the only way we could financially be able to do this,” Martin said.
