MALONE — After needing to adapt to unprecedented times last year, organizer Kimberly Ovitt believes this season’s farmers’ market is ready for the task of selling goods and produce during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Farm Federation helped the market with guidelines, which needed “a complete switch of how we accepted visitors and how we protected visitors for the season.”
With planning for the 2021 market underway, organizers are currently searching for new vendors to add to the sales of produce, baked goods, and hand-made items.
The market’s final day for accepting applications is April 15.
Ovitt said organizers have contacted last year’s vendors and expect a returning group of about 14 sellers.
The market is looking for a good variety of vendors and plans to commit to seasonal sellers — vendors committed to a full season, Ovitt said.
This is in order for customers to become accustomed to seeing familiar faces, she added.
“It’s really important that the community knows it’s their market.”
Ovitt said market organizers hope to encourage the participation of local entrepreneurs and have reached out to young farmers. Indigenous groups have also been invited, as diversity is important, Ovitt said, adding the market has reached out to two vendors in Akwesasne who participated last year.
“We have an opportunity to expand our vendor base by using space our town has on the pavilion, on the grounds around the pavilion,” she said.
This space is near the airport, located across the way from WalMart on Route 11. Ovitt explained.
The available space compared to last year has doubled — with organizers expecting to gain use out of its lawn area.
The farmers’ market is held noon to 4:30 p.m. each Wednesday from May through October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.