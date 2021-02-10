MALONE — The callfiremen on Wednesday responded to a rekindling of a fire at a County Route 25 residence, located across the street from Amvets Post 8, fire officials said.
Both the building’s home and garage had been damaged Tuesday afternoon. Alan Durant of the fire department said the call Wednesday was due to a minor case of the structure smoldering.
Two fire trucks were sent to the scene Wednesday morning. No one appeared to be at the residence, when the department was called for a second time. The department Tuesday determined the building to be uninhabitable, Durant said.
Although it had been intact Tuesday afternoon, after a fire destroyed its garage, the structure’s roof on Wednesday was gone. Durant said the department needed to remove it Tuesday evening in order to get to the source of the fire that was affecting the home portion of the structure. Firefighters determined this to be located in the attic, where the blaze had spread from the garage, Durant said.
Firefighters on Wednesday mainly worked on the building’s second floor, applying water to the area that had been previously affected by the garage blaze the day prior. The front of the home had maintained its gray complexion but the rear and side of the structure was visibly charred.
Durant said the fire is still under investigation.
