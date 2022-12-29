Malone to apply for next round of Restore New York

Village trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to move forward with a grant application for Restore New York’s seventh round of funding. Alexander Violo/Malone Telegram

MALONE — Trustees voted to proceed with a grant application for round seven grant funding through the Restore New York program following a public hearing Wednesday.

Village trustees voted unanimously to move forward with the grant application during a roll-call vote. The application aims to support a project at 10-14 Elm St.

