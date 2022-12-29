MALONE — Trustees voted to proceed with a grant application for round seven grant funding through the Restore New York program following a public hearing Wednesday.
Village trustees voted unanimously to move forward with the grant application during a roll-call vote. The application aims to support a project at 10-14 Elm St.
“The community bank has been purchased and we are submitting an application to restore the building, bring in apartments, office space and a restaurant,” Mayor Andrea M. Dumas said.
According to Dumas, the application is for $4.5 million worth of funding.
After the public hearing was closed the board passed a pair of resolutions moving the grant process forward.
The first resolution declared the village’s intent to act as lead agency during the application’s State Environmental Quality Review Act requirement.
Prior to the conclusion of the evening’s meeting trustees passed a second resolution, supporting the rehabilitation project on Elm Street and its corresponding grant application.
At a meeting on Dec. 12, the village board approved a change of occupancy for the former Community Bank building on Elm Street, after the building was sold to Mario Cecunjanin.
“The municipality has to hold the grant, we manage the grant, audit the paperwork and submit it to the state,” Dumas said. “Most of these grant opportunities, when people buy these buildings, a lot of people don’t have the funds to complete the projects at hand.”
Trustee Matthew Boyea asked what would happen with the project if it is not selected for seventh round funding.
“They’re still moving forward, it may take them a little longer but they are still moving forward,” Dumas said. “They haven’t come in and told us all of their plans yet so I think it is a work in progress.”
At a workshop on Dec. 7, trustees authorized the mayor to sign a contract with AES Engineering, Plattsburgh, to assist with the development and submittal of the application for state funding to go toward the planned renovations.
The cost of the contract is up to $3,000, according to village documents.
The Restore New York program funds projects to take buildings that are currently vacant, abandoned or condemned and either demolish, rehab or construct a building to use for commercial investment or housing.
Restore New York requires a 10% match.
The village was one of several North Country municipalities not selected to receive funding through the sixth round of Restore New York.
According to Dumas, round six applications from the village for Restore New York funds would have gone toward the demolition of the former Flanagan Hotel and 411-415 E. Main St.
Dumas said the Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds, which the village is waiting to hear back on, would help Main Street businesses.
A total of 14 projects along the Main Street corridor would be covered by the village’s DRI application.
The Downtown Revitalization Initiative is part of the state’s economic development program, aiming to transform downtown neighborhoods into vibrant centers that attract redevelopment, business, job creation, economic and housing diversity.
“We are waiting on the DRI still, we haven’t heard back on that. We really thought we were going to hear about the DRI about we heard about the Restore 6,” Dumas said. “Going back and reading the information online, it looks like anybody that won a DRI, has won some money from Restore 6.”
Dumas said after attending the DRI announcement in Tupper Lake last year, there appeared to be common themes among the winners.
“It looked like they were announcing anything that had to do with housing, music, arts, theaters, children activities and breweries,” Dumas said.
