MALONE — A project to add pedestrian islands and improve the safety of crosswalks on Route 11 is heading toward the finish line after roadwork began last summer.
According to Michael Flick, public information officer with the state Department of Transportation, the goal is to wrap up the remaining work by the end of May.
“We are underway again, just getting started for the season,” Flick said. “The contractor expects to be done by the end of May.”
Flick said the project was initially scheduled for completion in November 2021, after work started in May of the same year.
According to Flick, the reason the project extended into 2022 was due to supply chain issues.
“We got hung up on supply chain issues as it relates to signal poles and mast arms, pretty much all of our signal supplies,” Flick said. “They are back at it and people can expect to see work going on probably now through the end of May.”
Flick said motorists passing through the work zone on Route 11 should exercise caution and slow down when passing through construction areas.
“Anybody driving through the work zone, please be careful,” Flick said. “Heed any temporary signals or flaggers who are directing traffic, and be safe.”
The $3.3 million project in Malone is part of the state’s Pedestrian Safety Action Plan.
The five-year $110 million plan involves the state DOT, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, and the state Department of Health.
According to a press release from the governor’s office, the action plan started in 2016, and preliminary data show pedestrian fatalities are down 26% statewide in the first four years of the plan.
The state had 51 fewer pedestrian fatalities in 2020, compared to 2019, an 18% reduction, according to the press release. Nationally, pedestrian fatalities increased by 5% over the same time frame, the release said.
In Malone, the project resulted in changes to travel lanes on Route 11 and included work on approximately two dozen pedestrian crossings.
Flick said the project included work on a 3-mile stretch of the highway, from the area around Malone-Dufort Airport in the town, to the junction of Andrus Street and Route 11 in the village.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.