MALONE — An assault on a teenager over the weekend has led to several charges and multiple arrests after the teen was left injured on the side of the road in Bangor, resulting in hospitalization.
According to an email from Malone Village Police Chief Christopher J. Premo, his department was contacted shortly after 3:30 p.m., Saturday by state police regarding a possible assault in the village.
Premo said the information relayed from state police indicated a resident of Webster Mill Road in Bangor was contacted by a 16-year-old victim who arrived at the house after being dumped along the road.
The victim appeared to have substantial injuries and the resident of the home contacted state police, leading to a response from Bangor EMS, after which the victim was transported to Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone, according to Premo.
Premo said village police responded to the hospital to interview the victim, and it was determined that on Friday night the victim had gone to 30 Ketchum St. in Malone.
Once inside the Ketchum Street residence the victim was attacked and beaten numerous times by three individuals over the course of 12 hours, according to Premo.
Premo said the victim was hit with a metal baseball bat and had bleach dumped on her.
The victim was then put into a vehicle and left on the roadside in Bangor, according to Premo.
Premo said after interviewing the victim, a village police officer located a vehicle on East Main Street operated by Brittany A. Vanderwerker, 30, of Malone, at which point she and Chauntell M. Faubert, 28, of Malone, a passenger, were taken into custody.
Brittany Vanderwerker was charged with assault and kidnapping, arraigned in Malone Town Court and held in county jail on $75,000 cash bail.
Faubert, who was charged with assault and kidnapping, was arraigned in Malone Town Court and held on $75,000 cash bail.
A search warrant was in the process of being executed by village police, state police and members of the Tri-County Special Response Team when a state trooper stopped a pickup leaving 30 Ketchum St., at which point another suspect, Michael P. Vanderwerker, 26, of Malone, was taken into custody, according to Premo.
Michael Vanderwerker was charged with assault, kidnapping and criminal possession of a controlled substance and was arraigned by Judge June Fisher in Malone Town Court, after which he was remanded to county jail on $100,000 cash bail.
Two other occupants of the pickup, Chad Clement, 22, of Malone, and Brian Richards, 29, of Malone, were both taken into custody after state troopers found a large amount of cocaine in the truck, Premo said.
Clement and Richards both face charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to Premo.
The search warrant was later executed at 30 Ketchum St. according to Premo, who said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated.
