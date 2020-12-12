MALONE — The Town Board voted to accept a one-year contract from the Malone Call Firemen, Inc., and directed the town’s supervisor to sign the deal Wednesday.
The agreement includes a proposed tax levy amount of $463,635.45 for fire protection, the same price the town paid for fire protection last year through the previous contract.
Town Supervisor Andrea Stewart said the last contract between the town and the Call Firemen was for three years, but due to economic uncertainty associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was made to go with a one-year contract this year.
Stewart said the previous contract had gone up 1% each of the three years it was in place. The board’s vote followed a public hearing on the contract, at which point town councilmen and the supervisor weighed in on the process.
“I will take this opportunity to thank the board members who sat in on the negotiations of this agreement,” Stewart said. “This was a tough year, next year I think will be tougher, and I appreciate your efforts, and I appreciate the Call Firemen too.”
Town Councilman Terrence Maguire described the agreement as a compromise between the two parties.
“Obviously it was a tough year to negotiate and the Call Firemen came with hat in hand and we did the best we could for the town and the best we could for them,” Maguire said.
Town Councilman Paul Walbridge said he was glad both sides were able to come to an agreement acceptable to both sides.
“It’s a credit to both sides when times are tough to be able to reach across the aisle, as they say,” Walbridge said, “I think the call firemen do a great job and we would be lost without them.”
Town Councilman Jody Johnston said he thinks both parties came in with a lot of questions and he appreciates how the negotiation process was handled.
“The result is there was no acrimony, it was a good meeting,” Johnston said.
The board voted to reschedule its next meeting from Dec. 23 at 6 p.m., to Dec. 30 at 6 p.m., due to the proximity of the originally scheduled meeting to Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.