MALONE — Trustees heard about potential repairs in the Veterans Park at the junction of East Main Street and Elm Street, and a State and Municipal Facilities Grant that could go toward this work.
Mayor Andrea Dumas said the grant is from Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, and is for the American Legion and Amvets posts in Malone.
“He (Jones) gave this grant to them two years ago, but with COVID last year they really haven’t got together to decide where they are going to put the money,” Dumas said, adding the grant totals $250,000.
Dumas said she met with both veterans groups on Tuesday, touring the Veterans Park where the funds could be used for repairs.
“We looked at the lighting, the electrical, the shrubbery, the sidewalk, which is slate, and the fountain, which is the biggest thing, the fountain and the monuments,” Dumas said. “The monuments need a lot of care, but the fountain is one of the biggest focal points of the that park, beside the big monuments there.”
Representatives from both veterans groups thought the money from Jones could be used to upgrade the fountain, according to Dumas.
Dumas said though the grant is for the American Legion and Amvets, due to the type of grant the funding has to go through the village office.
“We need to make sure we are making the right decision for everybody going forward,” Dumas said.
Dumas said the fountain is operational and believes it was last repainted two years ago.
“That paint is just rusting away on it, but every time we take it down and put it back up it doesn’t go back up properly, it is starting to wobble a little bit, it is secure but it is not straight any longer,” Dumas said. “They thought one of the points of their funding could be to redo the fountain area.”
Dumas said the grant could also go to repair the monuments in the park.
“They are starting to show age; one of them has a scripture on the front that you can no longer see, it has been pelted with salt and sand over the years,” Dumas said. “We are really going to try and get working on this quite fast so we can start some work in this park. We need to do something there.”
Dumas said the water in the fountain was on earlier in the week but had to be turned off when a state Department of Transportation crew replaced a storm drain on Elm Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.