MALONE — Village officials balked last week at borrowing $5 million to pay for the construction of a new Department of Public Works garage.
The Village Board had been scheduled to vote on a cost estimate summary prepared by AES Northeast, the engineering company working with the village, that included a proposal to bond for $5 million to cover the project cost. The amount would include additional money available for unanticipated expenses.
But trustees, noting the project estimate was less than $4.3 million — including what Trustee Matt Boyea said were sizeable contingencies — were reluctant to borrow the amount proposed. If contractors know the village has $5 million at its disposal, the bids are likely to come in close to that figure, Trustee Archie McKee said.
“I feel like if the money’s there, it’s going to get spent,” Village Treasurer Kristine Lashway said.
The village is scheduled to adopt a formal resolution to bond the project at its April 26 meeting, but bids are not scheduled to be solicited until roughly six months after that date.
Several trustees said the village should limit the amount to be bonded to the estimated project cost, but Mayor Andrea Dumas cautioned that if the project exceeded the estimate even slightly, the village would have to go through another round of bonding — a move that could wind up costing the village even more than if it had borrowed a slightly larger amount to begin with because of the fees associated with the bonds.
Lashway noted that the money to begin repaying the borrowing is not in the 2020-21 budget approved by the board last month but will appear in future budgets for the next 20 or 30 years —– depending on the length of the bond repayment schedule. The 2020-21 budget is extremely tight and the addition of the borrowing costs could result in increases in both property taxes and water and sewer rents, as the project cost is being spread over all three funds, she said.
“We are going to have to be extremely attentive to what goes on with this project,” Dumas said.
Trustees discussed the idea of delaying a vote on the project cost estimate in order to take a deeper look at the contingencies in the estimate, but Trustee Norm Bonner noted that the village has been discussing the plan for more than two years with little progress. The longer the project gets delayed, the more the costs are going to rise, he said.
“We are at the wire with going forward with this building,” Dumas said.
The board ultimately voted to adopt the estimate, contingent on possible reductions in the contingency amounts, but capped the projected cost at $4.5 million.
The Village Board in March agreed to move forward with building an 8,000-square-foot replacement public works garage on village-owned property behind the wastewater treatment plant on Lane Street. That decision came after the board had explored a variety of other options over the roughly two years since the existing DPW garage on College Avenue was badly damaged in a wind storm.
Alteratives have included rebuilding the existing facility on College Avenue, purchasing and renovating a privately owned building just to the west of the existing garage or the former Valco furniture factory on Creighton Road and several options for the wastewater plant property on Lane Street.
But all of those proposals were rejected, either because of their projected costs or their failure to meet the village’s needs.
