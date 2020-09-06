MALONE — The Village Board is looking into the purchase of a 22-acre piece of land adjacent to the Recreation Park that is privately owned and contains part of the Rec Park’s walking path.
The plot of land went up for sale as the owner’s house is up for sale, and the owner is looking to sell off the plot of land to keep it in village hands.
Though negotiations are still in the early stages and details are largely being kept confidential, Village Board members expressed interest in the opportunity.
“We’ve opened up discussion with the Rec Park,” said Mayor Andrea Dumas, who said the village would like the purchase to be made by a single municipal entity to make it “a clean transaction.”
The Town Board also discussed the property at its meeting. The village and town share responsibility for overseeing and financing the park.
The property, which includes part of the park’s walking path, was discovered to be privately owned when the owner of the property had the land assessed, and park staff saw markers along the blacktop path through the park.
Both the town and village boards expressed their interest in acquiring the property as public land, citing the cross-country trails and walking path are partially contained within the 22 acres.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.