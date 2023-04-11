Manhattan DA sues House GOP for attack on Trump case

NEW YORK — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday sued U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and the House GOP committee investigating his case against former President Donald Trump for an “unprecedently brazen and unconstitutional attack” on his office.
The Manhattan Federal Court lawsuit comes a day after the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee said it would hold a field hearing next week at the Javits Center tying Bragg to local violent crime.
“(Rather) than allowing the criminal process to proceed in the ordinary course, Chairman Jordan and the Committee are participating in a campaign of intimidation, retaliation, and obstruction. Mr. Trump in particular has threatened New York officials with violent and racist vitriol,” reads an excerpt from Bragg’s suit.
The suit also names former special prosecutor Mark Pomerantz as a defendant, who Bragg tried to stop from releasing a book about the confidential probe ahead of Trump’s indictment. It seeks to halt the committee from enforcing a subpoena on Pomerantz to testify about the investigation on April 20.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.