Manhattan DA sues House GOP for attack on Trump case

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks during a press conference to discuss his indictment of former President Donald Trump, outside the Manhattan Federal Court in New York on April 4, 2023. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday sued U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and the House GOP committee investigating his case against former President Donald Trump for an “unprecedently brazen and unconstitutional attack” on his office.

The Manhattan Federal Court lawsuit comes a day after the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee said it would hold a field hearing next week at the Javits Center tying Bragg to local violent crime.

Tribune Wire

