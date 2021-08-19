AKWESASNE — Masks are now required in Akwesasne as COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the north nountry.
According to an email from Denita Ireland, of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Communications Department, starting Friday, masks are required for both unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.
As of Friday, masks will be required in all public indoor places within the Tribe’s jurisdiction, including in businesses and workplaces, according to Ireland.
The decision to require masks, from the tribe’s Emergency Operations Center is due to the increase in cases in Akwesasne, and a surge across the Northeast, according to Ireland’s email, which states recent local cases have tested positive for the delta variant, a highly contagious mutation of COVID-19 that more seriously affects youth who aren’t yet eligible to receive a vaccine.
“The reinstatement of the community indoor mask requirement is a necessary response to the serious developments with the Delta variant within Akwesasne and throughout the U.S. and beyond,” EOC officials said in a prepared statement. “Wearing a mask helps protect those who cannot receive the vaccine due to age or health conditions.”
Until more community members get vaccinated, people are still encouraged to wear masks any time social distancing is not possible, according to Ireland’s email, which states masks are a simple yet effective way to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Ireland’s email states Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services is holding a walk-in vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the former IGA building on State Route 37 in Akwesasne, open to those 12 and older, with a parent or guardian required for minors.
