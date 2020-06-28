Milton Glaser, the creator of the iconic “I Love NY” logo that used a red heart in place of l-o-v-e, has died.
He died on Friday, his 91st birthday, according to New York magazine, which he helped found.
“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Milton Glaser, a lifelong New Yorker who designed the famous I Love New York logo,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement released Saturday morning. “What Milton Glaser gave to New York will long survive him.”
Mr. Glaser created the “I ♥ NY” logo in 1977 for a state tourism campaign, The New York Times reported. A decade earlier, he created the promotional poster included in “Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits” that drew the singer-songwriter with multi-colored hair against a dark background.
The morning after the Sept. 11 attacks, Mr. Glaser amended his beloved symbol to “I ♥ NY more than ever” and added a dark scar across the heart, the Associated Press reported.
The New York Times reported the cause of death was a stroke.
