MOIRA — Two Moira businesses are taking stock after a Saturday morning fire destroyed the store and pretzel shop at the location.
According to Justus Martin, who owns Martin’s Country Store & Farm on County Route 6, the two businesses have some insurance coverage.
“We have some insurance, but we are still working through the details, getting an understanding of what is going to be covered,” Martin said.
The store plans to continue to be part of the community and the business is ironing out the particulars of what that will mean going forward, he added.
“Our goal is to continue to offer services to the community,” Martin said. “We haven’t figured out the exact details, but are putting plans together and should know in the coming days when we have more information from the insurance and understand what we have to work with.”
According to Martin, the country store has been open in its current location since 2006, moving to Moira from nearby Lawrenceville in St. Lawrence County, where a store opened in 2003.
“We started as a small store in Moira, but it became our main store and distribution center,” Martin said.
The pretzel shop opened in Moira in October after a 19-foot pretzel oven was brought to Moira from Theresa in Jefferson County in August.
Martin said he isn’t sure of the history of an old rail car that was a part of the country store, but he believes it dates back to 1910, and was part of the building when the store opened in 2006.
Martin’s has multiple locations in the north country, with stores in Bombay and Madrid, in addition to a location in Brushton, Martin’s on Main.
According to Martin, the other locations will remain open.
The pretzel-making business changed hands from Lloyd and Ann Martin to their grandson Josiah in April 2019.
Martin’s Pretzels garnered national acclaim through sales at New York City Greenmarkets, and coverage from The New York Times and Vogue, in addition to an appearance on the television show “Food Finds,” and in the movie “You’ve Got Mail.”
Moira Fire Chief Shawn Niles said the fire appears to have started in the pretzel bakery, located in a structure connected to the rear of the country store.
Franklin County and state fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, according to Niles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.