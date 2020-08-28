The Salmon River School District will postpone its hybrid learning model, becoming the third northern Franklin County school district to do so after the Malone Central School District and St. Regis Falls Central School District announced a delay to in-person instruction earlier this week.
Salmon River will offer remote learning only when school resumes next month, then plans to begin its hybrid in-person and online attendance model on Sept. 21 — the same day as the other schools.
The decision was made after an employee of Salmon River School District tested positive for COVID-19, and multiple other employees were forced to quarantine.
“In light of the events of this past week we have taken a closer look at our re-opening plan in order to ensure we have a safe reopening of our school,” Harper wrote.
“While I would prefer to reopen in person, I recognize that people have legitimate fears, and I want to provide additional time to help ease those fears and make reopening for in person instructional as successful and safe as possible.”
Remote instruction will be given to students from their classrooms as the district waits to be able to provide in-person instruction. Staff members will report to work at the school.
The statement also said that students and their families will receive more information shortly, including information regarding distribution of iPads and Chromebooks.
The change came just days after Harper had written a letter to school staff welcoming back for “another fantastic, albeit different school year as we embrace our ‘new normal.’”
“In these challenging times, rest assured that the District’s priority is protecting the health, welfare, and safety of students and staff while complying with any government orders and guidance related to the opening of schools,” Harper’s Friday letter said.
St. Regis Falls announced their delay to in-person instruction on Tuesday, citing ambiguity in Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s reopening guidelines.
“...the Reopening Guidance provided by the New York State Department of Education fails to address key questions schools need to know before starting in-person learning,” read a statement from St, Regis Falls Superintendent Tim Seymour.
The statement cited the definition of “mask breaks,” turn-around time from COVID-19 test results and data relating to the spread of coronavirus as “key questions.”
In addition, northern Franklin County BOCES students will also begin their school years on a fully remote learning model.
“While Malone CSD and St. Regis Falls CSD announced earlier this week that they would be opening their school year utilizing a fully remote instructional model until September 21, the FEH BOCES was still committed to running their programs in-person for all students,” read a statement from Superintendent Dale Breault released Friday.
“This morning however, officials at FEH BOCES learned that Salmon River CSD would also be starting their school year utilizing a fully remote model through September 21.”
Because the three districts account for roughly 80% of the students at the North Franklin Educational Center, “it was determined that having BOCES programs at that facility begin the year in a fully remote model would be the best option to maintain instructional integrity and consistency for the students while also allowing the BOCES instructional staff to focus on one model of instruction,” Breault wrote.
The FEH BOCES’ Adirondack Educational Center in Saranac Lake will not be affected and is still slated to open for in-person instruction on Sept. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.