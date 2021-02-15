CANTON — In preparation of snow expected to fall overnight, the National Weather Service has placed the entire north country region, as well as all of Western New York, under a winter storm warning.
Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties are under a winter storm warning until 1 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy snowfall is expected, and snow accumulation will reach between 6 and 11 inches. Sleet may mix in at times, according to the weather service.
St. Lawrence and Franklin counties are under a winter storm warning until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy snowfall is also expected, and snow accumulation will be slightly higher, between 8 and 12 inches.
Travel will be very difficult with snow covered roads, according to the weather service, and the hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
Highway departments across the region began preparing Monday afternoon, loading mixtures of sand and salt into trucks that are expected to hit the roads overnight.
