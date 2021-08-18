Municipal governments across Northern New York are preparing applications for the fifth round of Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding from Albany.
The DRI program went through four rounds of funding before 2020, when the program skipped a year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In 2021, the program is back with double the money of the previous years.
In the initial four years, one community from each of 10 regions in the state was awarded $10 million to boost municipal, private and public/private projects to improve downtowns.
This year, each region will be awarded $20 million, which could be split between two communities or given to just one.
“Vibrant downtowns and Main Streets are vital for every community across New York to thrive,” Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, chair of the statewide Regional Economic Development Councils and soon-to-be governor, said in a prepared statement.
The fifth round will continue to promote “smart growth strategies that advance transit-oriented development, spur economic and cultural investment, and give small business a much-needed boost,” she said.
Plattsburgh had the winning application in the first round of the DRI in 2016 with a plan including a new municipal marina, streetscape improvements, and renovation of historic buildings.
Watertown was the winner in 2017 with a plan to, among other things, transform the historic Masonic Temple into an arts center and public event space.
Saranac Lake’s plan after winning in 2018 also included building a new location for the community’s revered Pendragon Theater. Potsdam, the 2019 winner, has plans that include developing a Riverwalk trail and making streetscape improvements.
The approval process for projects selected for funding can take several months. In Potsdam’s case, because of the pandemic, projects are just now starting.
In Massena, Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said he thinks the village has a strong application for the fifth round of funding.
“One thing that was not strong in the past was the amount of private investors. It was there, but other communities had a bit more,” Mr. LeBire said.
This time around, he said, anyone walking through the downtown area would see improvement that’s taken place over the past couple of years.
“So we believe we’re very well-positioned. It should be a strong application, so we are once again going for it,” he said.
Canton Economic Development Director Leigh Rodriguez is working with C&S Companies, a Syracuse consulting firm.
C&S has worked with Canton before on several projects, including the ongoing Brownfield Opportunity Area studies. Ms. Rodriguez said the BOA public meetings scheduled for Aug. 25 will request input specifically for the DRI, as potential BOA and DRI projects overlap.
A public meeting ahead of the mid-September application deadline is anticipated.
In Lowville, a committee including village officials, the county planning department and representatives from local economic development agencies, will meet with residents, businesses and outside entrepreneurs to see what is possible, according to county Planning Director Casandra Buell.
Community engagement will take its first leap when village and county representatives will be at the next Food Truck Friday, a popular local event held at the Lewis County Fairgrounds, to give residents the chance to see what projects are included so far in the application and share some feedback or ideas about what could be included.
“Right now we’re still in the solicitation phase. I think we’ve only got one or two (applications) back from private business owners,” she said
The Clayton Local Development Corporation is exploring the possibility of submitting an application. The LDC has released a Request for Proposal to give interested parties an opportunity to submit “transformational” projects located in the proposed downtown area. The application can be found at Clayton.org/DRI.
Ogdensburg is also preparing an application, according to City Manager Stephen P. Jellie. Ogdensburg has completed an application in all but one round of funding.
