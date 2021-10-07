N.Y., 3 neighboring states vow to fight gun violence
With gun violence on the rise across the nation, New Jersey and three neighboring states have forged an agreement to share data about firearms used in crimes, in an effort to fight illegal gun trafficking and reduce shootings.
Gov. Phil Murphy joined fellow Democratic governors — Kathy Hochul of New York, Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania and Ned Lamont of Connecticut — in signing the memorandum during a virtual announcement Thursday.
“None of us on the screen here are blind to the fact that our individual state’s gun laws are only as good as those in the rest of our neighborhood,” Murphy said. “It’s a classic case of where there’s safety in numbers.”
Under the new agreement, law enforcement agencies in the four states would share data to investigate gun crimes, as well as discover and arrest straw purchasers, suspect dealers, and firearm traffickers.
Hochul said the information will especially be key to tracing guns that flow in to the region illegally from other states.
“Where are the guns coming from? How are they getting on our streets?” she said.
Data shows 2021 is on pace to be the worst year for gun violence in the United States in decades.
From Jan. 1 to Sept. 15, a total of 14,516 people died from gun violence in the country, according to the Gun Violence Archive. That’s a 9% increase from 2020.
