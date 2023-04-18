N.Y. adds cameras to catch speeders in work zones

The state Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority started a pilot program Monday that uses radar and speed cameras to enforce a new traffic law, signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2021. www.tmabucks.com

You could get a ticket in the mail if you speed in a construction zone on the New York State Thruway or a state highway.

The state Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority started a pilot program Monday that uses radar and speed cameras to enforce a new traffic law, signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2021.

