N.Y. AG seeks Trump tax documents from 2nd accounting firm, court filings reveal

NEW YORK — New York investigators suspect a second accounting firm has information on tax filings by the Trump Organization, new court papers reveal.
In a letter filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, Trump Organization lawyer Lawrence Rosen discussed Attorney General Letitia James’ interest in seeking documents from RSM, a firm that says it provides audit, tax and consulting services.
Rosen’s letter was included in a filing by James’ office last week. In the letter, dated March 14, Rosen complains of James’ request that the Trump Organization “must do more and faster” to hand over documents relevant to her probe.
Rosen complained that the AG’s office had been “belied by its own investigatory delays” in its civil investigation of the Trump Organization and former President Donald Trump.
Rosen said James asked RSM to “disclose tax documents” in a request on March 10. Yet, Rosen complained, James’ office first noted an interest in RSM — formerly known as McGladrey LLP — “over four months ago” in November.
Months have passed, Rosen wrote, and “by its own admission the (AG) has yet to serve McGladrey with a subpoena or pursue a document production from them.”
The filing came a month after Trump’s former accounting firm Mazars USA said on Feb. 14 it would no longer work for him or his company, finding it could not trust his “statements of financial condition.”
It is unclear when the Trump Organization retained RSM’s services. An RSM spokeswoman, Kimberly Bartok, said the firm does not comment on legal or regulatory matters. RSM has not been accused of legal wrongdoing.
A spokesperson for James declined to comment, and Rosen and a Trump Organization spokeswoman did not respond to the Daily News’ calls seeking comment.
James’ long-running civil probe is examining whether Trump and the Trump Organization manipulated the value of its properties to the tax authorities, lenders and insurers to enrich itself, according to court filings.
In February, Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that James may depose Trump and his adult children in the probe. They have appealed that ruling.
Trump sued James in December, describing her investigation as one “against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent.” He’s repeatedly decried the probe and the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal one running parallel to it as a “witch hunt.”
In June, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office won an indictment against the Trump Organization and its long-serving chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg for failing to pay more than $1.7 million in income tax during a 15-year fraud scheme. The company and Weisselberg have asked a judge to dismiss the felony charges.
Lead investigators Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz abruptly resigned from the Manhattan DA’s office last month, signaling the criminal probe may soon conclude without charges against the former president.
