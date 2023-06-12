N.Y. Ed Dept.: Schools should support trans kids

Transgender rights activists hold signs as they march through the University of Montana campus on May 3 in Missoula, Mont. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS

 Justin Sullivan

NEW YORK — Schools across New York should support transgender students using the names and pronouns they choose without needing parental knowledge or consent, state education officials said Monday.

The guidance was included in a 42-page update to the regulations, first released nearly eight years ago. Some of the guidelines from the state Education Department are rooted in anti-discrimination bills signed into law in recent years.

Tribune Wire

