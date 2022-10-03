N.Y. labor chief OKs 40-hour overtime threshold for farmworkers

Farm workers will be able to collect overtime after 40 hours under a plan that will be phased in over a decade. Buffalo News/TNS

State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon has accepted a wage board’s recommendation to lower the overtime threshold for farmworkers from 60 to 40 hours over the next decade.

Reardon announced her decision on Friday. The Farm Laborers Wage Board met in September to advance a report that outlined its recommendations for lowering the overtime threshold.

