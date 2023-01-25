N.Y. lawmakers advance Equal Rights Amendment

The New York State Capitol in Albany. Wikipedia

ALBANY — New York is one step closer to enshrining LGBTQ and reproductive rights in the state Constitution.

The Democrat-led Legislature on Tuesday approved a state-level Equal Rights Amendment that will go before voters next year and offer broad protections against discrimination.

