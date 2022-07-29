N.Y. lawmakers call on Hochul, Mayor Adams to issue state of emergency for monkeypox

People wait in line to receive the monkeypox vaccine before the opening of a new mass vaccination site at the Bushwick Education Campus in Brooklyn on July 17. Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

ALBANY — A coalition of Manhattan lawmakers are calling on Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul to declare a state of emergency as monkeypox infections continue to rise.

A state and local declaration of emergency would help facilitate disaster response efforts by cutting red tape and speeding up the distribution of testing, treatment and vaccines, the group argued Friday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.