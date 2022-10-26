Crime, abortion and election integrity dominated New York’s first and only debate between Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Lee Zeldin on Tuesday night, two weeks before a general election that polls suggest has narrowed.

Zeldin, 42, managed to keep Hochul on the defensive as she ducked criticism over her donations from companies with business before the state and the $600 million in taxpayer dollars she committed to keep the Buffalo Bills football team in New York. She also sidestepped questions over the state’s migrants crisis and her inaction over a proposed crypto mining ban.

