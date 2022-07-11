Two state agencies have issued a request for proposals to establish 12 new supportive crisis stabilization centers for New Yorkers with mental health or substance abuse crises.
The state Office of Mental Health and Office of Addiction Services and Supports want to open three centers in New York City and one each in the remaining nine economic development regions. The north country region comprises Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
The development of the centers will be supported by $71 million in funding, including $15 million from the Federal Community Mental Health Block Grant program administered by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
“Today’s investments in mental health and substance use support centers will ensure that no New Yorker ever navigates crises alone, regardless of age, ability to pay, where they live, or where they came from,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.
The centers must be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The governor’s office said the facilities will provide assistance to individuals who are experiencing mental health or substance abuse symptoms.
State officials are encouraging behavioral health providers, including peer-led organizations, to apply. Those eligible to apply include certain not-for-profit agencies or public benefit corporations with experience providing mental health and substance abuse treatment services.
More about the request for proposals can be found at omh.ny.gov/omhweb/rfp under procurement opportunities and at oasas.ny.gov/procurement. The deadline for proposals is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.
