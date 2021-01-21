Three National Guard soldiers were killed Wednesday evening when the helicopter they were in crashed along West Bloomfield Road near Cheese Factory Road in Mendon.
The aircraft was on a routine training mission, according to a statement from the state Division of Military & Naval Affairs.
The helicopter was a UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter based at the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport.
The aircraft was assigned to C Company of the 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Battalion.
There were three soldiers on board killed in the crash, according to the National Guard statement.
The crash happened at 6:32 p.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.
Among the agencies that responded with the sheriff’s office were the Monroe County Fire Bureau, Mendon Fire, Honeoye Falls Fire, state police, Fishers Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Victims Assistance and representatives of the U.S. military.
State Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, also released a statement about the crash Wednesday night.
“The men and women of our armed forces risk their lives every day, and some even make the ultimate sacrifice serving our country. Whether serving overseas or at home, what they do is extremely dangerous and puts our nation’s needs before the needs of oneself,” said Ortt, the state Senate minority leader and a veteran. “Tonight’s news of a crash involving a New York Army National Guard aircraft and the loss of three soldiers’ lives is a sober reminder of the dangers that come with service. We pray for those who have perished, and our thoughts are with the loved ones they leave behind.”
The incident is under investigation.
