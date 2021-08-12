WATERTOWN — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for most of Northern and Western New York that will remain in effect until at least Thursday evening.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued an update to its heat advisories for on Thursday morning for counties across the upstate region. It will last until 8 p.m. Thursday and its expected to feel in the mid- to upper 90s. The advisory encompasses most of Western New York, as well as Jefferson County, Oswego County and the northern part of St. Lawrence County. Lewis County is under a hazardous weather outlook.
The weather service cautioned the public to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
The service cautioned to take extra precautions if working or spending time outdoors. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke; wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency, the weather services stated.
