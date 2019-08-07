Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday signed a bill requiring all motorboat enthusiasts to take a state safety course.
The new law, named Brianna’s Law after Brianna Lieneck, an 11-year-old girl from Long Island who was killed in a 2005 boating accident, expands the safety course requirement from boaters born after May 1, 1996, to all boaters starting in 2025, although enthusiasts of certain ages must take a course earlier.
Operators born on or after Jan. 1, 1993 must take a safety course starting in 2020, those born after Jan. 1, 1988 must take one starting in 2022, those born on or after Jan. 1, 1983 must complete it starting in 2023 and those born on or after Jan. 1, 1978 must complete it starting in 2024. Failure to comply could result in $100 to $250 in fines.
“There should be a basic level of knowledge that you have before you’re given the permission to go out there and operate a boat, and making a safety course mandatory is common sense,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It protects the operator of the boat and everyone that operator could come into contact with, and it will make our waters safer.”
