LOUDONVILLE — A new Siena College poll shows that while most voters still believe Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo shouldn’t resign from his post, they continue to view him in an increasingly negative light overall.
According to the details of a recent Siena College poll released Monday, 51% of voters said they don’t think Gov. Cuomo should resign from the governor’s office, compared to 35% who say he should.
At the same time, 52% of voters say they view Gov. Cuomo in an unfavorable light — the highest proportion ever recorded in a Siena College poll about him. His job performance score also dropped, with 56% of voters saying they disapprove of the job he’s doing in office, compared to 52% in March and 47% in February.
On re-electability, only 33% of voters said they would be willing to vote for Gov. Cuomo again, down from 34% in March and 46% in February.
Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said the governor lost the most traction with Democrats and independents on those metrics.
“On all three measures, there was virtually no movement among Republicans, who already had Cuomo at very low levels,” Mr. Greenberg said. “There was significant downward movement by independents, and the largest drop was among Democrats.”
On the subject of the COVID-19 pandemic, voters’ opinions of Gov. Cuomo’s handling of the crisis remain virtually the same as they were last month, with 60% of people saying they approve of his handling against 32% who are dissatisfied.
Many more voters appear to have made up their minds on the veracity of the claims that Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed a number of women. This month, 44% of voters believe the governor sexually harassed the women who have come forward, 22% say they do not and 34% say they are undecided. Last month, 41% of voters hadn’t made a determination yet, while 35% believed he was guilty and 24% believed he had not done anything wrong.
When asked about the poll’s results during a press briefing Monday, Gov. Cuomo said he was perplexed by the Siena College results, but generally doesn’t pay close attention to polling.
“I don’t know how people cay say, ‘I think you’re doing a good job’ but the favorability goes down,” he said. “You know, they do these polls all the time. To tell you the truth, I don’t put too much stock in them.”
The governor said he and his team are working hard to combat the pandemic and are now taking up the task of rebuilding the state’s economy.
“I’m going to focus on my job, that’s what I’ve always done,” he said. “Public opinion goes up, it goes down, but if you’re doing the job and if people respect the job you’re doing, there’s no more important barometer than that.”
