ALBANY — The search for a new chief judge for the state’s highest court is officially on — again — even as a lawsuit over how the Senate handles nominations plays out.

Chief Clerk Lisa LeCours declared the vacancy Friday in the high court in a letter to the counsel of the Commission on Judicial Nomination two days after the Democrat-led Senate rejected Hector LaSalle, Gov. Hochul’s first pick for the post, in a floor vote that followed weeks of in-fighting among Dems.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.