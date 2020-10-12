On Monday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo unveiled a new memorial in honor of a beloved New York Italian-American to commemorate Columbus Day.
Joined by Office of General Services Commissioner RoAnn Destito, Columbus Celebration for 2020 Chairman Angelo Vivolo and members of the Mother Cabrini Memorial Commission, Cuomo spoke Monday afternoon before unveiling the Mother Cabrini Memorial in Battery Park City, located just south of South Cove along the Battery Park City Esplanade.
The statue pays tribute to Frances Xavier Cabrini — an Italian-American nun who founded the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Columbus Hospital for the Poor, later renamed the Cabrini Medical Center in Manhattan, which closed in 2008.
“This Columbus Day ... the lesson of Mother Cabrini is even more vital because of the difficulties that we are facing,” Cuomo said in Battery Park City on Monday. “We all know that these are challenging times, but we also know that in the book of life, it is not what one does when the sun is shining that tests our metal — it’s what one does in the fury of the storm, and that’s where we are today. The pressure, the stress, the difficulty revealed a true character of people and of society.”
The memorial features interpretive panels showcasing Mother Cabrini’s service to New York’s immigrants and the poor, including building 67 orphanages, hospitals and schools. The plaza is surrounded by seating and a mosaic created from stones from Mother Cabrini’s birthplace of Sant’Angelo Lodigiano, Italy.
The unveiling took place one year after Cuomo announced the project on Columbus Day 2019.
“Mother Cabrini was tested by seemingly insurmountable challenges; she was trying to help new immigrants who had no skills, no money and couldn’t speak the language,” Cuomo said. “...COVID has stressed each of us and all of us and it has revealed strengths and weaknesses. Under pressure, small cracks explode, but also under pressure, that’s when diamonds are formed. Saints are often forged in the crucible of adversity.”
(1) comment
seems like a great way to honor italian-americans without giving a giant middle finger to native americans.
