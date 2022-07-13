New York assault-weapons ban draws suit by gun-rights group

A U.S. gun-rights group sued to overturn New York’s assault-weapons ban, less than a month after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a related state law that limited who could carry a handgun in public.
The assault-weapons ban violates the Second Amendment by preventing New York residents from buying common semiautomatic firearms like AR-15 rifles that are ideal for defending one’s home, the Firearms Policy Coalition said in a complaint filed Tuesday in federal court in Central Islip.
“AR-15 rifles are among the most popular firearms in the nation, and they are owned by millions of Americans,” the Sacramento-based nonprofit said in the complaint, adding that 44 million such weapons have been sold in the U.S..
The lawsuit comes as New York is attempting to refine its gun laws following the Supreme Court ruling on concealed carry, a landmark decision that critics say risks flooding cities with guns amid a spike in violent crime. The assault-weapons ban covers semi-automatic rifles capable of receiving a detachable magazine and have at least one other military characteristic such as telescoping stocks or flash suppressors.
Matt Janiszewski, a spokesman for Gov. Kathy Hochul, declined to comment on pending litigation.
The recent high court ruling “opened up the floodgates for the gun lobby and its allies to bring lawsuits against virtually every gun law in America,” said Jonathan Lowy of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence. “It is more than reasonable for a state to determine that weapons of war should not be in the hands of civilians, and there are ample other sorts of firearms that can be used even more effectively to defend oneself at home.”
The suit comes about a week after the latest mass shooting to be carried out with a AR-15 style rifle, this time at a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Illinois, where eight people were killed and dozens more wounded. AR-15s were also used in recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.
While gun-control advocates say AR-15s are weapons of war that shouldn’t be sold to consumers, Second Amendment advocates say they are no such thing.
“A comparison to firearms used by the military demonstrates just how disingenuous the ‘assault weapon’ moniker is,” according to the complaint, because “an AR-15 can only fire as often as a person can pull its trigger.”
The advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety is backed by Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent company Bloomberg LP.
