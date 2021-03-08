ALBANY — Assembly Republicans submitted a resolution Monday to start the process to impeach Gov. Andrew Cuomo on the heels of multiple scandalous reports alleging he sexually harassed female employees and his administration worked to conceal the state’s total number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.
Republican members of the Assembly gathered at the Million Dollar Staircase in the state Capitol to announce a measure for a straight impeachment vote before session Monday afternoon.
“It is now abundantly clear this governor can no longer lead our state,” Assemblyman Jake Ashby, R-Castleton, said behind a podium in front of the steps. “His abusive use of power has been evident and the damage these abuses have caused have capsized the reputation and the public trust that comes with it. Each further day the governor spends in office threatens to increase harm to our great state. He must be held accountable. I am proud to introduce legislative action to remove him from office today with my colleagues.”
The resolution, if passed by a simple majority, would force the governor to resign and the state Senate would hold a trial to convict him.
Assembly Republicans sent the resolution to bill drafting Monday and are expected to introduce it into the legislative process this week.
Cuomo has come under fire by lawmakers, officials and activists across the nation in recent weeks, with several state Democrats calling for his resignation this week after three women publicly accused him of sexual harassment or unwanted intrusive sexual advancements. New York’s Attorney General Letitia James is investigating the claims.
“There’s been one bombshell after another,” said Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay, R-Pulaski. “We’re going to keep pounding on this issue ... The real problem now is, the governor has lost so much credibility and trust, we don’t think he can effectively govern.”
A federal investigation is ongoing into Cuomo and his administration after several reports, starting with the AG’s on Jan. 23, revealed the state intentionally underreported or removed COVID-19 nursing home fatality data from the state Health Department’s self-published report last July and top aides allegedly delayed publishing the public data to evade backlash under former President Donald Trump.
Assembly Republicans first circulated a concurrent resolution to establish an impeachment committee Feb. 18.
“There’s a job to be done and New Yorkers elected the governor to do it, which is why he has been focused on getting as many shots in arms as possible, making sure New York is getting its fair share in Washington’s COVID relief package and working on a state budget that is due in three weeks,” Cuomo’s senior adviser Richard Azzopardi said in a statement Monday.
Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, and at least seven other Democratic senators have publicly called for the governor’s resignation. At least 30 Assembly Democrats have called for the governor to step down.
Representatives of the Assembly Majority Conference did not respond to a request for comment Monday.
Lawmakers in favor of Cuomo’s resignation say the governor should be removed from office because he cannot effectively lead through a pandemic, participate in multiple investigations and effectively negotiate and complete the state’s 2021-22 Fiscal Year budget ahead of the April 1 deadline.
“When you have the leadership in both houses and ranking members on both sides of the aisle calling on the governor to resign, it’s about trust,” said Assemblyman Ed Ra, R-Franklin Square. “The spirit of trust is gone. To negotiate a budget in the middle of those circumstances, to me, is impossible.
“Our executive is extremely powerful in the budget process ... the trust is gone to allow the governor to even wield that kind of power cannot happen and is not in the best interest of New Yorkers,” he added.
State Budget Division spokesman Freeman Klopott referred to Cuomo’s statements on the subject from a briefing last Wednesday assuring New Yorkers he can manage cooperating with the AG and a federal investigation and complete the budget.
“I’m going to cooperate with the attorney general’s investigation and do the budget,” Cuomo said March 3. “Remember, we did a budget last year in the spring in the heat of COVID, where it was the most intense period of my life, of this government’s life, of this state’s life, and we did both, and we’ll do both here.”
The state budget is critically important, Cuomo said, and will turn the page for state government to rebuild in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While increasing numbers of Democrats continue to call on the governor to resign, others released statements Monday urging officials to wait until the conclusion of the attorney general’s and federal government’s investigations before acting.
Sen. Sean Ryan, D-Buffalo, urged colleagues to wait for the facts in those reports, saying in a statement Monday that the Senate Investigations Committee will soon begin to hear sworn testimony about the nursing home controversy, and James has started to investigate the sexual harassment and allegations of misconduct against the governor.
“Stepping in front of the attorney general’s investigation and the work of the Senate Investigations Committee will only prevent all the facts from coming forward,” Ryan said. “We must let the attorney general and the Senate Investigations Committee get to work, and I am going to get to work to deliver a good budget for the people of Western New York. We need to get vaccinations in arms, provide funding for our schools to get teachers and students back in the classroom and continue to rebuild our economy as we push forward to end the pandemic.”
Barclay said impeachment and independent investigations are separate endeavors.
“I don’t see why it’s mutually exclusive,” he said, voicing support for the attorney general and federal probes. “The reason we think we need to go forward now when you have 30 members of the majority saying you ought to resign and the leadership, how do you govern with that against you?”
The GOP circulated a resolution to form an Impeachment Commission late last week to create a bipartisan impeachment panel of eight members, with two appointees from each legislative leader.
Barclay said Monday he has not spoken to Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, about the impeachment resolution.
Heastie stopped short of calling for Cuomo’s resignation in a statement Sunday.
“The allegations pertaining to the governor that have been reported in recent weeks have been deeply disturbing, and have no place whatsoever in government, the workplace or anywhere else,” Heastie said. “I, too, share the sentiment of Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins regarding the governor’s ability to continue to lead this state. We have many challenges to address, and I think it is time for the governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York.”
New York’s 39th governor, William Sulzer, is the only state governor to be impeached. He was convicted of perjury and removed from office in October 1913.
