New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference on May 26 in the Bronx. The attorney general has reportedly rejected an offer by Trump to settle a fraud suit against him. Barry Williams/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James has reportedly rejected an offer by former President Donald Trump to settle the fraud case against him and is now planning to file a civil lawsuit against him.

James is now likely to proceed with a civil suit against Trump over a decadeslong scheme to inflate the value of his properties, the New York Times reported Thursday, citing three unnamed sources.

