Fill ‘er up.
New York’s days-late budget will include some relief at the pump for drivers in the form of a partial gas tax suspension that will be in effect from June through the end of the year.
A revenue bill introduced Thursday afternoon laid out some of the details of the gas tax holiday, which will only apply to about 16 cents of the state’s 33 cent gas surcharge.
Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara (D- Schenectady) celebrated the inclusion of the temporary relief, something he had been pushing prior to the budget.
“My proposal to suspend the state gas tax is IN the final state budget proposal —big step towards getting it passed! It will provide some much-needed for hard-working families here in upstate,” he tweeted. “We’re close, but we’re not there yet.”
According to the bill, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and Hochul’s budget office will transfer cash from general fund to reimburse the MTA and the state’s highway and bridge fund monthly to make up for lost gas tax revenue.
Lawmakers still need to vote on the budget bills being introduced on Thursday, almost a week after the April 1 start of the state’s new fiscal year.
A stopgap spending extender was approved earlier in the week, allowing legislative leaders and Hochul more time to iron out the details of controversial policy proposals including changes to the state’s bail laws and legalizing the sale of to-go cocktails at bars and restaurants.
Negotiators still have to finalize details of several outstanding spending bills — including infrastructure, local aid and education.
It takes hours to polish and print out each of those plans, and lawmakers were being briefed on the bills Thursday afternoon.
