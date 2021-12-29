PLATTSBURGH — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul stressed the need for New Yorkers to utilize new rapid COVID-19 testing sites across the state as health officials confirmed a record-breaking 67,000 new virus cases in the state Wednesday — a 65% increase overnight.
The state’s coronavirus positivity soared to 18.5% Wednesday and 14.61% over a seven-day average after New York shattered its daily virus records several times last week in the wake of the holiday season.
Wednesday’s numbers are up from a seven-day average of 11.7% positive over the weekend, and will not reflect the true picture of the expected viral surge after the Christmas and upcoming New Year holidays.
“These (numbers) may be a little bit off from the holiday week,” Hochul said Wednesday during a COVID-19 briefing at Clinton Community College in Plattsburgh. “We’re not quite sure if there’s a little bit of lag time.”
“...We’re basically preparing for a January surge,” she added. “We know it’s coming and we’re naive to think it won’t.”
The governor noted the significant uptick in people getting a COVID test during the holidays would rise the state’s rapidly increasing infection rate.
Thirteen new COVID testing sites in the north country, Finger Lakes, Central New York, the Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier, Long Island and New York City opened Wednesday.
Hochul announced the new testing sites, which include locations at SUNY Genesee Community College Albion Campus Center in the Finger Lakes, Citizen Advocates in Malone and Lowville’s Maple Ridge Center in the north country, on Christmas Eve.
“These communities matter, and it’s our responsibility to give them all the tools they need to help fight the pandemic,” Hochul said.
Testing is available for people ages 4 and older. To schedule an appointment, visit appointments.bioreference.com/nystatecovidtesting.
The state reported 594 New Yorkers with COVID complications admitted to hospitals across the state Tuesday, bringing virus hospitalizations to 6,767 people Wednesday.
The north country has about 27% of available hospital bed capacity, with 15% of Intensive Care Unit beds.
“We can go a little bit higher, but you’re not in the danger zone, you know, 10%,” Hochul said.
Hochul announced the federal Community Development Block Grant CARES Act made $78 million available to fund community projects that address pandemic-related health and safety issues and improve public services.
Nonprofit organizations and municipalities are eligible to apply for grants. New York State Homes and Community Renewal will accept applications to administer the program. To apply, visit hcr.ny.gov/communityrecovery.
Newly eligible activities include improving basement apartments, upgrades to farmworker housing, greater access to mental health services, broadband and to address food insecurity, according to the governor’s office.
“Tell us your vision — tell us where you believe the vulnerabilities are greatest in your communities,” Hochul said. “Maybe it’s where farmworkers gather and we need help in those farms, maybe it’s places and where people congregate in senior centers. Wherever you think you need this extra help to protect the vulnerable individuals.”
The funding comes as New York COVID infection rates continue to climb in each of the state’s 10 regions over a weekly average, with 10.43% in the Capital Region up from 9.47% Sunday, the Finger Lakes at 10.18% from 9.16% Sunday and 7.19% in the North Country on Wednesday from 6.92% over the weekend.
The state recently distributed tens of thousands of KN-95 face masks to New York’s 62 counties. The state Health Department has a direct line for counties and health facilities to request additional masks to help enforce the state order for people to wear face coverings in businesses, testing supplies and other equipment.
The governor made several stops in the north country on Wednesday, visiting Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown and Canton-Potsdam Hospital in Potsdam, and made other stops in Clinton and Montgomery counties to quickly meet and thank health care workers across the region.
The events were closed to the press for taking photos or asking Hochul questions. Representatives with Hochul’s office cited a lack of time and a tight travel schedule.
Wednesday’s briefing in Plattsburgh was livestreamed and the governor took questions from reporters via videoconference on Monday, representatives with Hochul’s office said.
“Gov. Hochul is grateful for the sacrifices made by New York’s health care workers and has made it a priority to thank them personally during the holiday season,” a spokesperson with Hochul’s office said in a statement Wednesday. “In addition to thanking healthcare workers today across the region, the governor provided an update on COVID-19 update in Plattsburgh and held a media availability with north country press outlets.”
While at the north country hospitals, Hochul met and thanked health care workers for their efforts throughout the pandemic now spanning nearly 22 months. She expressed gratitude for all health personnel during Wednesday’s COVID briefing.
“Everyone in this whole health care ecosystem ... they are owed a tremendous debt of gratitude and I’ll be addressing this whole industry my State of the State address in a matter of days,” she said.
Assemblymember D. Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, introduced Hochul at Wednesday’s event at Clinton Community College.
“We have many issues here in the north country to tackle, COVID being the one that’s right in front of us,” he said.
Ninety-seven New Yorkers died from virus complications Tuesday — up from about 55 daily fatalities a week ago. At least 59,169 people in the state have died from the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine’s online COVID tracker.
