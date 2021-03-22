ALBANY — State Health Department and Coronavirus Task Force officials are discussing adopting new federal COVID-19 guidelines for public school districts allowing 3 feet for safe social distancing instead of keeping students the typical 6 feet apart.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday updated operational guidance recommending all kindergarten through 12th-grade students can safely sit with desks spaced 3 feet apart.
The 3-foot standard could allow school districts to avoid staggered, hybrid schedules and return students to campus full-time most similar to a normal school day.
“Schools are a lot different in areas around the state,” Health Department Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said Monday afternoon during a telephone call with reporters. “We are reviewing that expeditiously.”
The CDC recommends universal mask-wearing of all students, faculty and staff, regardless if community virus transmission is low, moderate or high.
The agency also gave the OK for 3-foot desk spacing on campuses with older students, but there are substantial caveats, including the community’s COVID-19 infection rate.
Other states, such as California and Oregon, have adopted the new federal school guidelines.
“Going from 6 feet to 3 feet is not a universal guidance — it depends on the transmission rate of that school in that area,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday during a COVID-19 briefing held via conference call.
New York school districts can seat students fewer than 6 feet apart, provided physical barriers are placed between them, said Beth Garvey, Cuomo’s acting counsel.
“The CDC guidance from 6 to 3 feet depending on the transmission rate in that school district is what is being considered now, and has not yet been adopted by the state,” Garvey said. “There are certain other requirements related to cohorting students as well that require students to remain cohorted throughout their school day.”
County health departments make individualized decisions based on the state’s guidance.
“We may have more modifications beyond barriers compared to what the CDC has put forward,” Garvey added.
The CDC published three studies in its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report to address the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in schools.
It’s based substantially on the experience in Massachusetts, where school officials were allowed to choose a 3- or 6-foot separation. Researchers concluded there was no material difference in the risk of spread in the two formats — provided other safety measures were properly followed.
“Taken together, these studies build on evidence that physical distancing of at least 3 feet between students can safely be adopted in classroom settings where mask use is universal and other prevention measures are taken,” according to a statement from the CDC.
National teachers union leaders on Friday urged caution in applying the agency’s findings to all situations.
New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta said in a statement that a number of New York’s 700-plus schools have safely and successfully held in-person learning since September, but urged for patience as officials review the CDC’s new critera.
“Any educator will tell you the best way for students to learn is to be in person in the classroom,” Pallotta said. “For places that have older buildings, spacing limitations or other circumstances that make COVID-19 mitigation strategies challenging, decisions on how to bring students back to the classroom must be driven by science, not politics.
“Abrupt changes can undermine public trust and clarity, and we would like to review in greater detail the science behind the CDC’s latest social distancing guidance,” he continued. “Yet, it is clear social distancing is only one element of a nuanced and multi-faced approach to COVID-19 mitigation in schools. Universal mask wearing, cleaning, proper ventilation, contact tracing, COVID-19 testing and getting the vaccine to everyone who wants one are all still important safety measures for schools. If anything, these other factors — especially the need for robust COVID-19 testing in schools — become more important as social distancing guidance changes.”
Pallotta encouraged school districts, educators and parents to work together for communities to remain confident in their reopening plans as the pandemic continues.
“Those decisions must be based on the circumstances within each school and must carefully consider all aspects of a responsible COVID-19 mitigation strategy,” he added. “As public health officials have rightly cautioned, in the face of new variants and a race to make vaccinations widely available, this is not the time to let down our guard.”
Tribune News Service contributed to this report.
