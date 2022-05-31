New York will suspend some of its gas taxes starting tomorrow.
State lawmakers passed the tax break as part of the budget in April. The suspension lasts from June 1 until Dec. 31 and covers both the 8-cent per gallon motor fuel tax and 8-cent per gallon sales tax on gasoline.
The total tax break of 16 cents a gallons will save consumers about $2 on a 12-gallon fill-up.
The suspension will cost the state over $580 million in lost revenue.
In addition to the state-level break, Onondaga County voted in April to cap its sales tax on gas at 12 cents a gallon, also starting June 1. The cap expires Nov. 30.
The county taxes gasoline purchases at its regular 4% sales tax, which comes to 12 cents a gallon for gasoline purchased at $3 a gallon. With the cap in place, the sales tax won’t rise beyond that amount, regardless of how high the price of gas rises.
The move will save motorists 4 cents a gallon with gas costing $4 and 8 cents a gallon if the price goes up to $5.
Oswego County also capped its sales tax for gas at 12 cents a gallon.
The current average price for regular gas in Syracuse is $4.857 a gallon, according to AAA. The statewide average is $4.927.
