New York state is making $15 million in grant money available for community heating system development as part of its push to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and make the state more eco-friendly.
Through the Community Heat Pump Systems Pilot Program, the state will accept proposals to study, design and implement thermal systems, based on heat pump technology, that can provide heating or cooling to multiple buildings.
Currently, heating and cooling for buildings accounts for about 33% of all greenhouse gas emissions in the state, and energy demands for climate control grow year after year.
According to the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act passed by the state Legislature in 2019, New York must reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050.
“Building heating systems are a significant source of our state’s greenhouse gas emissions, and this pilot program will allow us to explore the use of community thermal technology to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create a healthier, cleaner and greener New York for all,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a prepared statement.
The program, administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, will offer grants to the most competitive proposals. It will consider heat pump systems that utilize the ground, air, water or a combination of the three to heat or cool a group of buildings.
Teams made up of property owners, consultants, developers and engineers will be able to submit a proposal for one of four categories; scoping studies to determine the feasibility of a community heat pump system; detailed design studies to evaluate the legal, financial and technical responsibilities of those who wish to join the proposed system; construction of the system itself and best practices guidebooks to guide future community heat pump system developments.
Participants can receive between $100,000 to $4 million if their proposals are selected, depending on the category they apply for, to be used for the development of their proposed systems.
More information on the program can be found online, on the governor’s website at wdt.me/o46ASH.
