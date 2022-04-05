ALBANY — New York officials are ready to have a conversation about cannabis.
The state launched its first public health education campaign on adult-use marijuana Monday to help increase awareness about current law and to prepare for the eventual legal sale of cannabis products.
The campaign, known as “Cannabis Conversations,” will focus on informing New Yorkers about who can consume pot in the state, where they should partake and how to do so safely.
Officials with the Office of Cannabis Management said that the state will focus on specific messages including encouraging adults who smoke marijuana to do so away from others, keeping cannabis out of reach of kids and preventing people from driving while high.
The campaign will include safety information with ads on many platforms from television to billboards and social media.
“We’ve got 100 years of stigma to undo, to reeducate the state of New York on what cannabis is, how it can be used, how it can benefit their lives, but also the risks where they exist,” Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director Chris Alexander said during a Manhattan press conference announcing the new ads.
Recreational marijuana use was legalized exactly one year ago in the Empire State. The law, signed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, erased past convictions and set up the framework for state-regulated sales, which are expected to begin by the end of the year.
Last month, the state announced that the first batch of retail licenses will go to business owners who were convicted of a marijuana-related offense or their relatives as officials work to promote social and economic equity as part of the program’s rollout.
The state will continue to build on the campaign launched Monday as regulations develop and efforts are taken to reinforce and expand on the initial concepts of the campaign, officials said.
“Education is the best tool to keep New Yorkers healthy as we continue to ramp up this safe, inclusive and equitable industry,” Gov. Hochul said in a statement.
