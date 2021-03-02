ALBANY — An increasing number of state lawmakers and political leaders took sides Tuesday as officials debate Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation and the need for due process after a third woman accused the governor of sexual harassment.
On Monday night, The New York Times reported 33-year-old Anna Ruch’s recount of an incident after meeting the governor at a Manhattan wedding in 2019. She alleges the governor held her face after they were introduced and asked if he could kiss her. Ruch said Cuomo had made her feel uncomfortable when he put his hand on her bare lower back.
Ruch is the third woman to publicly accuse the governor of sexual harassment or share an account of intrusive sexual advancements.
Ruch’s account follows a Saturday report from The New York Times that detailed allegations from 25-year-old Charlotte Bennett.
Bennett said while she worked as Cuomo’s former executive assistant and health policy adviser at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic late last spring, the governor repeatedly asked her about her sex life, if she had ever had sex with older men and if she was monogamous in her relationships.
Late last week, Lindsey Boylan, former Empire State Development chief and Cuomo’s special adviser, released a detailed account accusing the governor of sexually harassing her multiple times.
Boylan, who is running for Manhattan borough president, alleged “degrading,” “uncomfortable” and “insidious” harassment while working for Cuomo, and accused him of a nonconsensual kiss in his Manhattan office, comments comparing her looks to those of another woman he was rumored to have dated and unwanted touching of her lower back, arms and legs.
Six Democratic lawmakers, including Sens. Julia Salazar and Jabari Brisport and members of the Assembly Emily Gallagher, Phara Souffrant Forrest, Zohran Mamdani and Marcela Mitaynes called on the governor to resign Tuesday and for the state Legislature to begin impeachment proceedings in light of the accusations.
“The accounts of sexual harassment from the women who have courageously come forward confirm what many in Albany have known for years: that Gov. Cuomo uses his power to belittle, bully and harass his employees and colleagues,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “The accounts add to recent revelations of gross misconduct. It is time for the Legislature to demand accountability.
“Impeachment proceedings are the appropriate avenue for us to pursue as legislators to hold the Governor accountable for his many abuses of power and remove him from office,” the statement reads.
The state Working Families Party released a statement Tuesday pushing the governor to resign immediately. Cuomo ran on the party line, which typically endorses progressive candidates, in 2010, 2014 and 2018.
The New York State Young Democrats released a statement citing a statistic that 75% of workplace harassment incidents go unreported, according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
“We believe the survivors and trust that the AG’s investigation will substantiate the claims that have been made,” according to the Young Democrats. “Because of this, and in light of this demonstrated pattern of behavior, we call on the governor to resign immediately.”
Representatives from Cuomo’s office did not return requests for comment Tuesday.
The governor has not made a public appearance or taken questions from the press since Feb. 22, and skipped a week of regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefings.
U.S. Rep. Kathleen Rice, D-4, was the first member of the state’s congressional delegation to call for the governor to step down. Rice wrote, “The time has come. The governor must resign,” on Twitter at 8:18 p.m. Monday, while sharing a link to the New York Times article of Ruch’s account.
Some Democrats, including Assemblywomen Yuh-Line Niou, D-Manhattan; and Nathalia Fernández, D-Bronx; as well as Sens. Alessandra Biaggi, D-Bronx/Westchester, who chairs the Ethics and Internal Governance Committee; and Gustavo Rivera, D-Bronx; were among some of the first members of the governor’s party to call for him to step down.
Other legislators of both parties are urging patience and to allow for due process as state Attorney General Letitia James begins the search to appoint an independent law firm to conduct a review into allegations made by both Bennett and Boylan.
Representatives from the AG’s office declined to provide further details about the investigation, or say if the probe will include reviews of additional employees of the executive chamber.
New York State Democratic Party Chairman Jay S. Jacobs, a friend of the governor’s, said Tuesday the calls were premature and unfair until the investigation is completed and conclusions are made public.
He said in a statement Sunday that the allegations against Cuomo are “serious, disturbing and require a full, independent investigation.”
“Now that independent investigation, called for almost unanimously by Democratic leaders across the state, has been referred to the attorney general and is being commenced, it is both premature and unfair for anyone to opine on the outcome until that investigation is completed and the results reported,” he said.
Jacobs also chided Republicans for hypocritically sitting in silence when more than two dozen women accused former President Donald Trump of sexual harassment and other similar allegations.
“While they may have just now discovered their moral compass, Republican leaders have absolutely no standing whatsoever to share their opinion on the current matter,” Jacobs said.
Michael Whyland, communications director to Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, blasted Republicans in the Assembly Minority Conference in a statement Tuesday, saying they hindered lawmakers and are hypocritical in their calls for Cuomo’s resignation, but not Trump’s.
“Instead of helping to move our state forward, Assembly Republicans are working overtime to stall efforts to help our communities by playing politics during a time when New Yorkers can least afford it,” Whyland said.
Assembly Democrats must focus on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s hurting economy, Whyland said.
Assembly Republican Director of Communications Michael Fraser responded in a statement later Tuesday afternoon.
“Even a year’s worth of Gov. Cuomo’s unilateral authority apparently isn’t quite enough for Assembly Democrats,” Fraser said. “Despite mounting cover-ups and controversies, Democrats yet again voted against removing Gov. Cuomo’s powers. They continue to yield authority to an executive facing multiple criminal investigations and sexual harassment allegations.
“At all times, Assembly Republicans stand ready to work on the people’s business and moving New York forward. In contrast, Assembly Democrats have chosen to sit on their hands,” he added.
Lawmakers continue to be split on the call for the governor’s resignation.
Most of the state representatives for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties have stopped short of calling for the governor’s resignation, but all say an independent investigation, led by the AG’s office must be carried out and protected.
Sen. Dan D. Stec, R-Glens Falls, is the only state legislator out of the six who represent the three-county region to call directly for the governor’s resignation.
Tribune News Service contributed to this report.
