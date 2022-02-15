ALBANY — New York lawmakers are coming together on at least one issue in this season of annual state budget negotiations.
Representatives of legislative leaders expressed an eager interest to move a bill to establish a new state Department of Veterans’ Services — elevating the Division of Veterans’ Services to a cabinet-level agency with a governor-appointed commissioner.
Veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder, housing issues or other problems may have to apply to five or six different state agencies to access their earned benefits, for which “you put your life on the line to serve our country, and that you deserve to be getting,” said Assemblymember Didi Barrett, D-Hudson, who sponsors the legislation in the chamber.
Applying to multiple agencies — including the Office of Mental Health, the state Office for the Aging, the Office of Addiction Services and Supports, among several others — can lead to jumbled applications and funding distribution.
Barrett is the first woman to chair the Assembly Veterans’ Affairs Committee, now having served for nearly four years.
“It would be simply daunting for anybody to have to address that many different agencies to have your benefits met,” she said. “This is something that I believe New York state must, and can do, better at for our veterans and for our military families.”
The state Division of Veterans’ Services was established in 1945 for returning World War II veterans.
The state has more than 800,000 veterans, with more than half older than 65 years old, but only about 17% of the population access their benefits and eligible services under the current structure, which has remained unchanged for nearly 80 years.
Dozens of lawmakers, veterans and advocates rallied in front of the Million Dollar Staircase in the state Capitol this week to push Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul and Senate Majority Leader Andrea A. Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, and Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie, D-Bronx, to include the bill to fund the new department in the 2022-23 budget, which deadlines April 1.
“We look forward to working with our dedicated chair of the Committee on Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs, Sen. John Brooks, to make his crucial legislation a reality,” Senate Democrats spokesperson Jonathan R. Heppner said in a statement Tuesday.
Assemblymembers swiftly moved the bill out of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee on Jan. 5. It was referred to the Assembly Ways and Means Committee on Jan. 25 and remains in the Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs Committee in the Senate.
“We will discuss this issue with our members,” said Michael Whyland, spokesperson for Democrats in the Assembly majority.
The current director of the Division of Veterans’ Services is a member of the governor’s cabinet.
“The Division of Veterans’ Services has been an invaluable resource delivering positive results for New York’s veterans and their families, and will continue to do so regardless of how the agency is structured,” a spokesperson with Hochul’s office said in a statement Tuesday. “Gov. Hochul has fought throughout her career to ensure veterans receive the support they deserve, and will continue working with stakeholders and legislators to address the needs of veterans across the state.”
Sen. John E. Brooks, D-Massapequa, said programs for veterans must be expanded and officials must work harder to reach out and help service members.
“Our veterans are heroes from many wars … many of them have faced different challenges,” said Brooks, who chairs the Senate Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs Committee. “Many had dependency problems and mental health issues. We have veterans who are homeless, we have veterans who are looking for jobs. We need to recognize that it is time to elevate this department.”
The proposal is supported by Republicans and Democrats alike, with multiple co-sponsors from the chambers on both sides of the political aisle.
Assemblyman Jacob C. Ashby, R-Castleton, is a former captain in the U.S. Army Reserve, and completed a tour in Iraq and Afghanistan as a medical officer during his service from 2006 to 2014.
“When you think about what this legislation is aiming to do, you think to yourself, ‘How has this not already happened?’” Ashby said. “This is not a Democrat or Republican notion. This is the right thing to do.”
If adopted into law, all programs for New York veterans would be streamlined to one location and more easily accessible to service members and their families.
The new veterans-centered department would parallel the federal model and veterans’ departments successful in other states, such as Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut.
Command Sgt. Maj. Gary L. Flaherty, director of Veterans Services in Columbia County and a Vietnam combat veteran, rallied with lawmakers at the state Capitol on Monday. Flaherty advocates for veterans in Albany each year to urge legislative support and funding for veterans’ programs, including the Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans Peer-to-Peer Program.
The bill would add language outlining the agency’s specific duties to coordinate outreach efforts to veterans to ensure they receive their entitled housing, employment, mental health, education and other benefits across state departments.
“Our veterans have sacrificed so much to serve all of us, and we must do better as a state when it comes to providing them with the resources they need to reintegrate back into civilian life,” co-sponsor Sen. Michelle Hinchey, D-Saugerties, said in a statement. “I strongly support the creation of a Department of Veterans’ Services as one centralized office that will elevate the needs of veterans statewide and make critical program offerings more accessible to them and their families. I’m proud to co-sponsor this bill and will continue advocating alongside my colleagues until the Veterans’ Division is upgraded to full department status so that every veteran receives the quality support they need when they return home to New York.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.