ALBANY — New York leaders denounced violent protests and an invasion of Washington’s Capitol Hill by President Donald Trump supporters where one person was shot and at least one improvised explosive device was found Wednesday.
This was all done in objection to Congress voting to cement President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election.
The D.C. National Guard and federal police were deployed to combat the violent breach on Capitol buildings and offices, which followed earlier messages of hope from lawmakers to mark the start of the state’s 2021-22 legislative session.
The halls of New York’s state Capitol in Albany were quiet while scores of protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., after some congressional Republicans attempted to object to the Electoral College’s vote certifying Biden’s victory in support of Trump.
Protesters breached security perimeters at the U.S. Capitol, putting the building on lockdown shortly after proceedings began. Lawmakers inside the House chamber were told to wear gas masks and lay on the floor as Capitol police released tear gas, then evacuated from the building.
Biden, who will be inaugurated Jan. 20, addressed the nation from his hometown of Wilmington, Del.
“At this hour, our democracy is under unprecedented assault unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times,” he said. “It borders on sedition.”
The president-elect lambasted President Trump for inciting the violence before urging him to denounce his supporters’ threatening and illegal actions.
U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., could not immediately be reached for comment, but Sen. Gillibrand twitted at 4:36 p.m. that she and her staff are safe.
“My staff and I are in a secure location and are safe. Today’s events are disgraceful but will not change the fact that Joe Biden will be the President of the United States on January 20,” she wrote.
Sen. Schumer quoted a tweet for the president asking protesters to remain peaceful, saying “It’s a little late for that. Don’t you think?”
He tweeted again at 3:56 p.m., saying “From @SpeakerPelosi and me: We are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol Grounds immediately.”
Federal lawmakers in both chambers entered lockdown after protestors stormed and threatened the Capitol.
Representatives from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office also could not be immediately reached for comment.
New York’s Attorney General Letitia James condemned the violence Wednesday afternoon.
“The coup attempt initiated by outgoing President Trump has been despicable,” James said in a statement. “Today, it became violent. If blood is shed, it will be on his hands. These actions, fueled by lies and wild conspiracy theories espoused by President Trump, must be unequivocally condemned by every corner of our society.
“Ultimately, I am confident the rule of law will prevail,” she added. “Joe Biden, our duly elected president, will assume office on Jan. 20 and history will remember this as a sad but unsuccessful attempt to destroy our democratic republic.”
Republican state Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, also tweeted a response to the violence in Washington.
“As a veteran, I’ve proudly fought for America’s right to protest peacefully,” he wrote. “There is nothing peaceful about the chaos in Washington today. This is NOT who we are.”
The U.S. Capitol attack is deplorable, state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, said in a statement.
“In the United States of America, we pride ourselves on a peaceful transition of power,” he said. “This is domestic terrorism and it is an attempt to overthrow the elected will of the American people.
President Trump needs to call on his supporters to end this assault on our democracy,” he added. “And he must — he absolutely must — concede that Joe Biden is the President-Elect of the United States. This needs to end now.”
The fury comes on the heels of Tuesday’s Senate runoff election in Georgia expected to flip the chamber to Democratic control.
Raphael Warnock became the first Black U.S. senator in Georgia history when he defeated U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, putting Democrats within one seat of capturing majority of the chamber. Jon Ossoff claimed victory Wednesday after continuing to hold a steady lead over Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue.
Sen. Schumer, 70, is slated to become the state’s first Senate majority leader if Ossoff wins, dethroning Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., from the position after five years.
New York state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins, D-Yonkers, opened the 2021 state legislative session in Albany on Wednesday afternoon, speaking about hope for the future and change in Congress to officially kickoff the next two-year term.
“There is hope and promise on the horizon,” Stewart-Cousins said from the floor, speaking of the hardships of the last 10 months brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. “Vaccines have begun to be distributed, a new president that we can trust to help New York, not hurt us, will soon take office.
And we get to say good bye to Mitch! Because we won Georgia! And my good Friend, Chuck Schumer will be Majority Leader ... and Chuck we need you!
“And today, despite the seditious actions of a few extremists, we are confident Congress will do its job and allow the Government to get back to work.”
Tribune News Service contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.