ALBANY — Lt. Gov. Brian A. Benjamin has resigned after his Tuesday arrest on charges of campaign finance fraud, according to the governor’s office.
Benjamin was appointed in August by Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul and was on this year’s ballot as her running mate. He faces federal corruption charges that he conspired to direct state funds to a Harlem real estate investor who in turn steered thousands of dollars in illegal campaign contributions to the then-state senator’s 2021 comptroller campaign.
“I have accepted Brian Benjamin’s resignation effective immediately. While the legal process plays out, it is clear to both of us that he cannot continue to serve as Lieutenant Governor. New Yorkers deserve absolute confidence in their government, and I will continue working every day to deliver for them,” Hochul said in a statement posted to her website at 5:12 p.m.
Benjamin surrendered Tuesday to federal authorities who investigated him in connection with his bid for New York City comptroller. He is accused of obtaining $50,000 in state funds through an alleged abuse of power. He pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan federal court. Magistrate Judge Ona T. Wang set bond at $250,000, told him to limit travel and ordered him to hand over his passport.
“This is a simple story of corruption,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Southern District of New York, as he answered questions about the investigation and indictment Tuesday afternoon. “Taxpayers’ money for campaign contributions. Quid pro quo. That’s bribery, plain and simple.”
Williams said Benjamin participated in a scheme from at least 2019 through around 2021, to gain campaign contributions from real estate developer Gerald Migdol in exchange for Benjamin’s agreement to use his official authority and influence as a New York state senator to obtain a $50,000 grant of state funds for a nonprofit organization controlled by the developer, according to the federal indictment.
“In an exchange, Benjamin received tens of thousands of dollars of campaign contributions,” Williams said. “Those contributions were directed both to Benjamin’s state Senate campaign committee and to Benjamin’s New York City comptroller campaign — taxpayer money for campaign contributions.”
The FBI and the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York arrested Migdol in November, accusing him of facilitating phony donations intended to boost Benjamin’s campaign war chest so he could receive public matching funds.
Benjamin repeatedly lied to cover up the bribery scheme, Williams said, including falsifying campaign forms, misleading city regulators and lying on the vetting forms he filled out before he was appointed lieutenant governor.
“That’s a cover-up,” Williams said. “Now public corruption erodes people’s confidence and faith in government. But the Southern District of New York will never give up. It is our obligation; our only obligation is to uphold the rule of law.”
Michael J. Driscoll, FBI assistant director in charge of the New York Field Office, said it is legal to accept small donations but illegal to exploit one’s official authority by allocating state funds as part of a bribe to procure those donations.
“As alleged, Benjamin’s conduct directly circumvents those procedures put in place to keep our system fair,” Driscoll said. “And for all of those reasons he’s facing these charges today.”
The investigation into Benjamin’s finances is ongoing, Driscoll added.
“Public funds that support grants cannot be used as currency to boost a candidate’s fundraising,” said Jocelyn E. Strauber, commissioner of the New York City Department of Investigation. “And candidates must provide accurate information regarding their contributions and how they are made. Honesty on these issues is not negotiable.”
At a separate news conference held by Hochul on Tuesday afternoon about the New York City subway shooting, she was asked if she would comment on Benjamin’s arrest.
She said she had not had a chance to speak with him and that she would issue a statement late Tuesday addressing it. Hochul had not immediately made a public statement and her office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Benjamin was sworn in as lieutenant governor in September. He was the state senator representing the 30th Senate District, which includes Harlem, East Harlem and the Upper West Side of Manhattan. He served as chairman of the Senate Committee on Revenue and Budget and was senior assistant majority leader.
Hochul had announced her choice for lieutenant governor on Aug. 26. Benjamin and Hochul previously worked together on a number of issues such as the fight against the opioid epidemic and boosting addiction recovery programs, supporting minority- and women-owned business owners and working to make it easier for New Yorkers to vote.
“Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin was Kathy Hochul’s right-hand man as she announced the most expensive budget in state history, and now he has been arrested on federal campaign finance charges. Both he and the governor have issues when it comes to how they conduct themselves with their campaigns and misusing taxpayer resources and quid-pro-quo schemes,” said Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown. “New Yorkers need accountability and it is appalling that these leaders continue to stand up and look the good people of this state in the face, talk about reform and yet do nothing more than perpetuate the same old corruption and dysfunction. For years, Kathy Hochul has surrounded herself with people undeserving of leadership roles in our state and we’re not going to take it anymore.”
State Sen. Daniel G. Stec, R-Queensbury, condemned the arrest, calling Benjamin’s indictment “another sign of the governor’s suspect judgment and the culture of corruption surrounding Albany Democrats.”
“New Yorkers deserve better than this endless cycle of indictments, investigations and corruption scandals,” Stec said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.