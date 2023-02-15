Officials try to set record straight on Hochul’s environmental initiatives

Officials have been trying to explain Gov. Kathleen Hochul’s plans for the climate and her proposed gas ban. TNS

ALBANY — State officials sought to tame flames of misinformation about Gov. Hochul’s plans to address climate change Tuesday during a budget hearing centered on New York’s environmental initiatives.

Amid a national uproar over potential bans on gas stoves, Doreen Harris, president and CEO of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, said the state is working to set the record straight.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.